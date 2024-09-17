Police in Shurugwi have arrested Jabulani Mutami (39) and Tawanda Zimuto (27) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Majachani Business Centre, Nash 1 on 15/09/24.

The suspects and Nicholas Gwande took turns to assault the victim, Oliver Gwama (23) with unknown objects after an argument over US$15.00 which the victim owed Nicholas Gwande.

The victim was found dead near Blooming Lilly Mine, Shurugwi.

Nicholas Gwande is on the run.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.