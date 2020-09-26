Zimbabwe, today is joining the whole universe celebrate World Contraception Day (WCD) which takes place on September 26th every year.

The annual worldwide campaign centers around a vision where every pregnancy is wanted.

WCD seeks to improve awareness of contraceptive methods and enable men and women to make informed decisions on their sexual and reproductive health.

According to the World Health Organisation, in this time of international crisis and uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic, reliable sexual health services that provide a range of options and information are more important than ever before.

Contraception is central in preventing unintended pregnancies and preventing contracting sexually transmitted infections.

Launched in 2007, WCD’s mission is to improve awareness of contraception and to enable young people to make informed choices on their sexual and reproductive health.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

91593

0

0

cookie-check

Zimbabwe joins the universe commemorate WCD

no