A serving cabinet minister has said Zimbabwe is blessed to have President Emmerson Mnangagwa as its leader, adding that the 78-year old strongman and his Zanu PF government do not only recognise but also care for small business initiatives in the country.

Speaking during the official opening ceremony of the JABN Clientele Supermarket in Redcliff Wednesday this week, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Sithembiso Nyoni described the Mnangagwa presidency as a ‘blessing’ to the landlocked southern African nation.

“Today is my greatest day. I feel good… when I meet people that have got fire inside them in the making (of) a difference in the world. That is my greatest passion. Any nation that looks down upon small initiatives- it does that at its own detriment, ” Minister Nyoni said.

“We are very blessed in Zimbabwe in that we have a government (and) a president who plans from top to bottom- from bottom to the top”.

She added:

“My ministry is a voice of government that counts to people with fire at the bottom of our economic pyramid to say to you, ‘our Government cares; our government is with you; our government recognises you; our government appreciates the efforts that you are making”.

In his remarks during the same occasion, Join Africa Business Network Director Madron Matiza said the rise of his organisation was characterised by humble beginnings.

The event was graced by various business and political personalities who included Redcliff MP Lloyd Dzikamai Mukapiko (MDC-A) and several officials from the ruling Zanu PF party.

