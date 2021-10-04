The country is probing four deaths to see if they are linked to covid 19 vaccines.

The four deaths were among 96 reported post-vaccination adverse reactions, however, none of them have conclusively been proved to have been caused by the jabs, the Medicine Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) said.

Apparently, Zimbabwe’s weekly vaccination rate fell last week to its lowest since July.

And Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana says the drop is probably explained by complacency.

He adds that the vaccination strategy is aligned to Zimbabwe’s economic recovery strategy.

“It means our economic success underpinned by our getting a herd immunity (among other things),” he says.

Zwnews