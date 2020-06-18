Further to our 23 of May 2020 communication to the employer citing harsh macro economic conditions characterized by hyperinflation exchange rate volatility, and three tier pricing system. The Health Apex position suggested a need for a Cost of Living Adjustment in the second quarter of 2020, Sadly up to now, no formal communication has been received from the employer by was of writing or convening of the HSBNP

Since that date up to now the social-economic situation has continued to deteriorate with the inflation rate reaching 780% and the and exchange rate reaching over ZWL $90 to 1 USD. The bread basket for a family of 6 as measured by the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe is now pegged at ZWL 8500. The current ZWL $3000 salaries can’t sustainably take care of the families of health care workers under the prevailing socio-economic situation,

Again the Health Sector Specific Allowances which were awarded backdated to 1 January 2020 were not paid according to the CBA 2 of 2020. But back pay has been eroded by inflation. To that end the Healthcare workers arc economically incapacitated to continue reporting for duty until the renumeration package is reviewed to their satisfaction.

We haee noted with great concern the circular on various media platforms that the government has offered USD75 as Covid19 allowance across board and this is applaudable as this is a global trend during this pandemic. However, we as health care workers await for a communique based on CBA on our allowances pegged in United States Dollars, our members have rejected the current offer of USD 75 with the contempt it deserves.

The Healthcare worker, demands that salaries revert back to the 1st of October digits that were pessed in USD Which is a stable currency that can store value of that salary. In that way, pensions, savings, medical aid, funeral policies will not continue to be eroded.

This letter serves to inform you that the health care workers as you might have witnessed have already taken matters into their hands and have withdrawn their services.

Therefore we would like to officially communicate as the Health Apex that health workers have withdrawn their services with immediate effect until our demands have been met.

Source: Zimbabwe Health Workers (nurses, doctors, pharmacy technicians, midwives..)

Apex Council Rejects Govt Salary Hike and USD Allowances Offer

The Apex Council has rejected the governments’ USD allowances and 50% salary hike offer to civil servants saying it was not a product of negotiations, Apex Council chairperson Cecilia Alexander said;