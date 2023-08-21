It is hereby notified that the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, in terms of section 38(2) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13), has declared that the 23rd of August, 2023, shall be a public holiday for the purposes of polling for the 2023 harmonised elections.

The upcoming general elections in Zimbabwe are set to take place on August 23, 2023. These elections will determine the President as well as the members of both houses of Parliament.