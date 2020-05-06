In the pursuit of supporting the Covid-19 national preparedness and response plan in Zimbabwe, the United States through the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has donated US$3 million to the southern African country.

The latest donation brings to US$6 million the money which the global economic giant has poured into Zimbabwe.

In its bid to combat Covid-19 and complement the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s efforts to prepare large scale testing for coronavirus in Zimbabwe, the US recently pledged a total of US$470 000.

US Embassy Acting Country Director Kirlsey Mirkovic said the CDC’s support aims to enhance COVID-19 response mechanisms while building long-term capacity to respond to highly communicable diseases in the future.

The new funding was awarded through existing CDC Zimbabwe implementing partners who include ICAP at Columbia University, the Biomedical Research and Training Institute and the International Training and Education Centre for Health.

PrivateMedia