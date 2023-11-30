Zimbabwe has failed to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup after Uganda beat Rwanda by 9 wickets to secure the second and final qualification spot in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier.

Namibia qualified after securing top position and Zimbabwe is the only Test playing nation to miss out.

Namibia clinched their spot in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA after an impeccable performance at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Windhoek.

Their commanding, 58-run victory over Tanzania on day seven of the event, solidified their remarkable qualification, with one match to spare as they become the first team to secure the two spots available from the qualifier event.

Their campaign kicked off by bundling out pre-event favorites Zimbabwe for 132 for 8 in the opening game, securing a seven-wicket win.

A well-executed six-wicket victory against Uganda followed, with David Wiese’s four crucial scalps ensuring a limited total of 114 for the East Africans.

Namibia’s batting prowess was evident when they posted 207 for three against Rwanda, securing a 68-run win via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method.

