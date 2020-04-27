There is a growing possibility that Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa could make another extension to the extended 35-day national lockdown as the number of Covid-19 cases has now skyrocketed to 31.

Citizens in the southern African nation are currently on the fifth week of the extended national lockdown which is expected to end next Sunday. Following the latest tests done, three patients- all from Mhondoro- tested positive to the deadly coronavirus ailment.

Stalked by biting hunger, hard-pressed Zimbabweans are looking forward to at least, a relaxation to the debatably strict lockdown regulations or complete lifting of the lockdown.

However, these alternatives now look far-fetched as the country continues to reel under rising Covid-19 cases.

Announcing the latest coronavirus figures yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) said in a statement:

As of 26 April 2020, a cumulative total of 2 804 796 confirmed cases and 193 722 deaths were reported from more than 210 countries/territories globally (Source WHO Sitrep No. 97)

The Ministry would like to report that today, a total of 328 tests were done, giving a total of 6 395 screening and diagnostic tests done to date.

All the PCR tests done in Harare and Bulawayo today were negative for COVID-19.

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has thirty-one confirmed cases including five recoveries and four deaths as detailed in the table below.

The Ministry of Health continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the intensified surveillance and contact tracing the Ministry has to date identified and collected samples from 69 contacts of the late case #27.

Case #29 and Case #30 reported yesterday involve a 46-year-old female and 66-year-old male patients respectively. Both are residents of Mhondoro, and were direct contacts of the late, case #27.The Rapid Response Team visited them at home in their village for assessment and collected samples for testing. Currently, they have been advised to self-isolate at home as both have mild disease.

Case #31 also reported yesterday is a 31-year-old Harare resident who returned from the United Kingdom on the 13th April 2020. He is stable and currently on mandatory isolation.

The Ministry of Health continues to remind the nation that the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practice good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing

For assistance, please call the COVID-19 tollfree hotline number 2019.

Zwnews