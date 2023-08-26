President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF has been re-elected with 52.6 percent of the vote, beating challenger Nelson Chamisa of CCC into second place with 44 percent, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has announced.

Election fell short of the requirements of the constitution of Zimbabwe, the electoral act and the SADC principals

The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) cited cancellation of opposition rallies, biased state media and alleged voter intimidation among some of the issues that sullied the election. “Some aspects of the harmonised election fell short of the requirements of the constitution of Zimbabwe, the electoral act and the SADC principals and guidelines governing democratic elections,” said head of the delegation Nevers Mumba. The observers deployed by the 16-nation SADC group, however said the period running to the election and the voting phases were “peaceful and calm”.