Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 4 wickets in the deciding game of their T20 internationals in Harare.

The hosts won the series 2-1.

The two sides meet in the first of three One Day International (ODIs) at the same venue on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, England Women U19 beat Zimbabwe Women U19 by 177 runs. Batting first England Women U19 team posted 199 runs on board. Niamh Holland remained unbeaten on 59, while opener and skipper Grace Scrivens and Charis Pavely scored 45 runs each. Zimbabwe Women U-19 did not put up any fight and were bowled out for just 25 runs.