Zimbabwe (Select XI) Cricket team is today squaring off with Bangladesh in a one day international.

Bangladesh recently beat Zimbabwe by 220 runs in the one-off Test in Harare.

The visitors’ patience paid off after the hosts’ nightwatchman Donald Tiripano led a rearguard action with his 144-ball 52.

Zimbabwe’s last three wickets took up 34.4 overs, but they had lost four wickets in 19 balls in the day’s first session.

Squads:

Zim Select XI Team:

A. Akram, R. Burl, S. Raza, C. Chibhabha, T. Chisoro, T. Chivanga, T. Kamunhukamwe, W. Madhevere, T. Maruma, T. Marumani, W. Masakadza, R. Mutumbami, V. Nyauchi, D. Myers.

Bangladeshis Team:

T. Iqbal, L. Kumer, S. Al Hasan, N. Shekh, MD Mithun, M. Saikat, A. Dhrudo, S. Uddin, M. Miraz, S. Isalm, M. Rahman, T. Islam, N. Sohan.

-Zwnews