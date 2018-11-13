COUP: Key people, important dates, events that led to November 2017 military operation in Zim

Charles Mabhena, Peter Nyoni

Harare: In closing our series on how Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (ED), came to power through the help of the military, in what came to be known as the ‘soft coup d’état,’ we close with a run-down of events that preceded this major event.

In doing so as to give you, our readers, a true picture, your publication Zwnews has decided to give you the chronology of the events that in one way or the other, were linked or helped the execution of Mnangagwa’s long plan to the throne.