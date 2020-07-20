POLICE have arrested Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and political activist Hopewell Chin’ono on allegations of inciting public violence.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Jacob Ngarivhume of Transform Zimbabwe and Hopewell Chin’ono have been arrested in connection with allegations of contravening Section 187 (1) (a) as read with section 37 (1) (a) (i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23, “incitement to participate in public violence”.

The duo will appear in court soon and are currently in police custody,” he said.