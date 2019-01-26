Suspected soldiers rob bakery, vanish with USD $100 000, bread

A suspected troop of soldiers is on the run after recently being involved in a heist, robbing a bakery about $100 000 US notes and 6 loaves of bread.

The unidentified men who were donning Zimbabwe National Army(ZNA) issued military regalia this week raided City Bakery in Chegutu causing pandemonium before vanishing with the greenbacks said to be close to $100 000, a bakery employee revealed.

ZWNEWS.com has it on good authority that the alleged military personnel has been terrorising residents over the past week robbing people around the area.

City Bakery official who pleaded for anonymity said the company was robbed this week.

“There is group of armed men who invaded our premises wearing military uniforms and demanded cash from management, in panic the manager was left dumb.

“The men managed to get away with close to $100 000 and also took 6 loaves of bread. A police report was made and investigations are still underway,” said the worker.

In a statement, Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Public Relations Officer Lieutenant Alphios Makotore said the army was distancing itself from shenanigans involving ‘bogus’ soldiers terrorising people across the country.

“The ZNA has noted with concern allegations of misconduct and acts of violence by people purporting to be members of the organization.

“The actions by these bogus elements have subsequently put the image of the organization into disrepute. In view of the foregoing, the ZNA would like to urge members of the public to report any acts of misconduct by anyone purporting to be a member of the organization using army contacts,” he said.

