Main opposition MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has called upon the Zimbabwe Government to ‘save’ its workers from the agonising economic hardships that have rendered the employees’ monthly earnings terminally impotent for the sustenance of their livelihoods.

In a short, May Day tweet posted on his handle this Friday morning, Chamisa urged Zimbabweans to work hard in the pursuit of ‘building a nation of all our dreams,’ adding that ‘without labor, nothing moves’.

On May 1 every year, Zimbabweans celebrate Workers’ Day.

“Its (May Day) today.Workers in Zimbabwe have toiled endless days (and) nights, to build a nation of all our dreams,” Chamisa tweeted.

“Sadly, many have no right to work in (Zimbabwe).Everyday is a workers’ day.Without labor, nothing moves.Workers demand decent lives and a working legitimate government! Save us!” he said.

Once revered as the breadbasket of southern Africa, the Zimbabwean script has been a typical grace-to-grass tale, with the long-ruling Zanu PF widely labelled as the scapegoat to years of economic decline amid unchecked state excesses and alleged misgovernance.

Zwnews