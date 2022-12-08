The Zimbabwe Republic Police is reaching out to the public for details leading to the identification of a woman whose body parts were found strewn on the Nyakatanga Bridge.

Initial reports say the woman was trampled to death by an elephant and afterwards devoured by hyenas.

The report says the police are appealing for information which may assist in the identification of a female adult who is suspected to have been attacked to death by an elephant before her body was devoured by hyenas on 07/12/22 at Nyakasanga Bridge at the 321 km peg along Harare–Chirundu Road.

The victim’s body parts were found scattered at the scene. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police station.