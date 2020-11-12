ZIMBABWE Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has named the starting eleven to face Algeria’s Desert Foxes in Algiers tonight.

The reigning African champions will host Zimbabwe at 5 July 1962 Stadium in the Afcon Group H Qualifiers.

Kick-off is at 9 pm CAT(Zimbabwe) time.

Here is the Zimbabwe Starting 11 to play Algeria today:

Elvis Chipezeze, Tendayi Darikwa, Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Devine Lunga, Jordan Zemura, Marvelous Nakamba, Ovidy Karuru, Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat, Tino Kadewere.

Algeria Starting 11…….

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Algeria, Vusumuzi Ntonga hosted the Warriors for lunch at his residence in Algiers yesterday. The ambassador is an avid football follower, having supported teams like Gweru United, Highlanders and the national team.

Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic says he is aware of the threat posed by Algeria but his charges will try to play attacking football in tonight’s meeting.

Speaking to the Herald ahead of the match, the coach said: “Yes, we are cautious, but we will be offensive. We need a result, it’s simple.

“We are not going to deploy a defensive formation. We are not here for tourism, we are here for work.

“I trust my lads, and they will give their all.

“Historically, we have done better than Algeria, in recent meetings, and that should spur us on.

“We know they are the best team in Africa, but they should know that we are Warriors and mean business.”

Here is the Warriors travelling squad:

Goalkeepers:

Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka, SA), Talbert Shumba (Nkana, Zambia).

Defenders:

Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana, Zambia), Victor Kamhuka (Ayeyawdy United), Alec Mudimu (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova), Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth, England), Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey), Divine Lunga (Golden Arrows, SA), Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest, England), Adam Chicksen (Notts County, England)

Midfielders:

Ovidy Karuru (Unattached), Tafadzwa Rusike (Zesco United, Zambia), Kuda Mahachi (Supersport, SA), Knowledge Musona (KAS Eupen, Belgium), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates, SA), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa, England), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs, SA)

Strikers:

Tino Kadewere (Olympique Lyon, France), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical, Scotland) Prince Dube (Azam, Tanzania)

Odds and Past Team records..Zimbabwe vs Algeria head to head

1989: Algeria 3 Zimbabwe 0 World Cup

1989: Algeria 2 Zimbabwe 1 World Cup

2004: Algeria 1 Zimbabwe 2 Africa Cup

2004: Algeria 1 Zimbabwe 1 World Cup

2005 : Algeria 2 Zimbabwe 2 World Cup

2017: Algeria 2 Zimbabwe 2 Africa Cup

