ZIMBABWE WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarušic has named about 20 players who will be part of the the 23 squad members for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals set for Cameroon in January.

Logarušic used the game against Zambia on Monday to disqualify a number of fringe players who will not be called in the future after failing to impress in low pressure Zambia match.

Zimbabwe lost 2-0 and the coach said he was not impressed with most of the players’ performance.

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, the Croat named most of the players who will make the squad for Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers and Cameroon finals.

“We now have a picture of the players who have the qualities to play for the national team and those who are not good enough,” he said.

“This was a match against Zambia and if a player couldn’t handle an opponent like them, how am I going to call them to take care of tougher opponents like Ghana. I think the game opened our eyes.”

Goalkeeper Martin Mapisa, rightback Takudzwa Chimwemwe and left back Onismor Bhasera impressed the coach so they are likely to be involved in future assignments.

The coach hinted the players who will make the final squad to the Afcon as he listed at least 20 players of the 23 that will travel to Yaoundé.

“Khama Billiat should be there, Tendayi Darikwa, Tino Kadewere, Marvelous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi, Jordan Zemura, David Moyo, Admiral Muskwe and three keepers. That means we have 11 players in the squad already. From this squad, you add Ovidy Karuru, Knowledge Musona, Teenage Hadebe, Jimmy Dzingai and Onismor and already I have 16 players. I am left with seven slots.

Logarušic revealed that he is considering former Everton defender Brendon Galloway and England born Reading star Andy Rinomhota who have showed willingness to play for Zimbabwe.

“Remember Galloway is coming and we are working on bringing Rinomhota. We will select players who are playing at a high level, so we will consider them. Then we have Prince Dube and Knox Mtizwa as well. You can see that the list is almost full.”

On Rinomhota, he said: “We should know about his availability very soon. Our office is talking to him through an agent.”

Loga is likely to shut the door on Devine Lunga and Macauley Bonne for snubbing national team call-ups.

zwnews, newsday