LIVE Score Updates, Results: Zimbabwe Warriors vs Congo, Afcon 2019 Soccer Qualifier

Zimbabwe vs Congo Brazzaville Africa Cup of Nations soccer match
Game Finished:Congo 1-1 Zimbabwe .., match started at 4:30 Zimbabwe time
90′ +3 minutes added
88′ Warriors attack Congo goal area but no it remains 1-1
85′ Khama Billiat replaced by Talent Chawapiwa , Billiat booked for taking his time to leave the pitch
80′ Congo gets free kick, goes wide
77′ Musona with a shot but saved by keeper
67′ Devine Lunga down injured , play stopped
62′ Zim sub : Mahachi comes off for Tafadzwa Kutinyu
60′ Congo with a shot that goes just over the bar, Warriors under pressure
51′ Congo comes again..almost double the lead with a quick break but shot fails to hit target
49′ GOAL Congo levels
second half
40′ Congo appeal for a penalty by referee Gomez waves play on
39′ Rusike brought down, Billiat take free kick but Rusike header goes wide
37′ Billiat brought down free kick to Warriors
26′ Musona almost doubles the lead but cant hit the rebound well after initial shot is blocked
23′ Musona with a good lay off for Danny Phiri who blasts his shot over the bar
21′ GOAL Zimbabwe take the lead through Khama Billiat who slots into the net from a Knowledge Musona pass
18′ Congo on the break but flagged for offside
11′ Congo with another attack but Warriors clear the ball
9′ Congo with a free kick in dangerous free kick after Danny Phiri foul , Congo header goes way wide
Zimbabwe Warriors starting line up: Chigova, D. Lunga,Mudimu, T. Hadebe, E. Chipeta, Munetsi, D.Phiri, K.Billiat, K .Mahachi ,K, Musona, E. Rusike
Substitutes :
E.Sibanda, Chawapiwa, Mkosana, Kutinyu, Mutizwa, Moyo, Pfumbidzai
Congo Brazzaville: Chancel Massa , Marvin Baudry , Fernand Mayembo , Baron Kibamba , Dimitri Bissiki , Caroff Bakoua , Garcia Nkouka , Merveil Ndockyt ,Junior Makiesse ,Dzon Delarge ,Thievy Bifouma
Venue: Stade Alphonse Massamba-Débat