LIVE Score Updates, Results: Zimbabwe Warriors vs Congo, Afcon 2019 Soccer Qualifier

Zimbabwe vs Congo Brazzaville Africa Cup of Nations soccer match

Game Finished:Congo 1-1 Zimbabwe .., match started at 4:30 Zimbabwe time

90′ +3 minutes added

88′ Warriors attack Congo goal area but no it remains 1-1

85′ Khama Billiat replaced by Talent Chawapiwa , Billiat booked for taking his time to leave the pitch

80′ Congo gets free kick, goes wide

77′ Musona with a shot but saved by keeper

67′ Devine Lunga down injured , play stopped

62′ Zim sub : Mahachi comes off for Tafadzwa Kutinyu

60′ Congo with a shot that goes just over the bar, Warriors under pressure

51′ Congo comes again..almost double the lead with a quick break but shot fails to hit target

49′ GOAL Congo levels

second half

40′ Congo appeal for a penalty by referee Gomez waves play on

39′ Rusike brought down, Billiat take free kick but Rusike header goes wide

37′ Billiat brought down free kick to Warriors

26′ Musona almost doubles the lead but cant hit the rebound well after initial shot is blocked

23′ Musona with a good lay off for Danny Phiri who blasts his shot over the bar

21′ GOAL Zimbabwe take the lead through Khama Billiat who slots into the net from a Knowledge Musona pass

18′ Congo on the break but flagged for offside

14′ Chigova blocks Congo effort as the hosts continue to pile on the pressure

11′ Congo with another attack but Warriors clear the ball

9′ Congo with a free kick in dangerous free kick after Danny Phiri foul , Congo header goes way wide

Zimbabwe Warriors starting line up: Chigova, D. Lunga,Mudimu, T. Hadebe, E. Chipeta, Munetsi, D.Phiri, K.Billiat, K .Mahachi ,K, Musona, E. Rusike

Substitutes :

E.Sibanda, Chawapiwa, Mkosana, Kutinyu, Mutizwa, Moyo, Pfumbidzai

Congo Brazzaville: Chancel Massa , Marvin Baudry , Fernand Mayembo , Baron Kibamba , Dimitri Bissiki , Caroff Bakoua , Garcia Nkouka , Merveil Ndockyt ,Junior Makiesse ,Dzon Delarge ,Thievy Bifouma

Venue: Stade Alphonse Massamba-Débat