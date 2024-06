Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere says attempts by opposition to “instigate anarchy and despondency” will be met with equivalent force.

He warns those involved in “subversive activities” that “their days are numbered.”

His threat appears to be aimed at growing demands for release of 79 CCC activists held since June 16.

His comments comes high in the heels of similar threats by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Zwnews