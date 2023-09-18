0 0

Zimbabwe tourism players are in engagement with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in Victoria Falls this Monday.

The engagement is on exchange control policies and administration of offshore accounts and tourism agreements.

Some of the bottlenecks to tourism growth in Zimbabwe include, lack of internal airline connectivity & poor road network, poor marketing, lack of institutional coordination, limited skills and experience, lack of domestic tourism promotion, unfriendly visa policy.

Some of the measures that would help include adopting appropriate tourism investment laws, construction of adequate infrastructure, collaboration with other relevant stakeholders, provision of quality products and services, and the provision of health and safety facilities.

Zimbabwe has several national parks and natural attractions such as Hwange, Mana Pools, and Gonarezhou National Parks, Victoria Falls, Lake Kariba, and the Great Zimbabwe National Monument.

Zwnews