Zimbabwe is targeting to grow export revenue from minerals to US$12 billion by 2023.

This was revealed during the mining conference which began yesterday and will end tomorrow.

The event was organized by the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe and is used as a platform for marketing, branding and engaging with stakeholders in the mining industry.

Officiating at the event, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the mining and metals industry should take advantage of rising prices and demand for metals.

“It is imperative for the mining and metals industry, to take advantage of the re-bounding commodity

prices and other developments such as a boom in the construction sector, demand for steel globally, as well as

rising need for lithium, among other minerals.”

The Chamber of Mines Zimbabwe (COMZ) is a private sector voluntary organization established in 1939 by an Act of Parliament.

