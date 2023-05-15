The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) suspended trading today after stocks rose over 10 percent a sign of investors seeking a haven for their Zimdollars as inflation soars.

Apparently, ZSE has some form of ‘safety breakers,’ if the market moves by 10% in a session, it must take a 30 minute break.

Zwnews