Zimbabwe’s Special Olympics Team gave a good account of itself winning awards in Berlin, Germany.

The team participated in various sporting events and bagged 2 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa hosted the team at State House yesterday.

“Yesterday at State House, I had the honour of celebrating with our victorious Zimbabwe Special Olympics Team.

“Their outstanding performance in Berlin, earning 2 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze medals, fills our nation with immense pride. Congratulations, champions,” he said.

Zwnews