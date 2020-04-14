After netting over 5 200 people countrywide for various offences since the beginning of the national lockdown on March 30, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned illegal foreign currency dealers operating in central business districts and other areas that they face arrest if they are caught on the wrong side of the law.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the illegal forex dealers have now resorted to using vehicles, backyard offices and some homes ‘to engage in the criminal acts’.

“While the government has allowed the operation of money transfer services during the lockdown, police urges members of the public to receive their money from authorised dealers and then go to the shops which have been authorised to transact in both local and forex to buy basic commodities or access medication from pharmacies,” Ass Comm Nyathi said.

He also said by queuing for money and engaging in the interdicted forex dealings, the people will be exposing themselves to the catastrophic coronavirus pandemic which has literally unsettled the entire globe.

Zwnews