The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have disclosed that they are now strongly working with other security arms of government to intensify monitoring of agricultural inputs distribution.

This came following the theft and abuse of presidential inputs, and arrests of suspects.

The ministry of agriculture has always made it clear that Pfumvudza agricultural inputs are not for sale, but some farmers have caught red handed selling inputs.

Meanwhile, over the years, agricultural equipment and inputs schemes have always been looted.

During the Command Agriculture scheme which was run by the now Republican President Emmerson Mnangagwa, it was reported that corruption was rife.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

108194

0

0

cookie-check

Zim security agents intensify monitoring of Pfumvudza agricultural inputs

no