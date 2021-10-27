Norton independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says the country is faced with the problem of Ministers who are really doing nothing, who don’t follow up, are not leading anything.

He adds that the Office of the President and Cabinet is supposed to monitor and evaluate.

“It’s supposed to give reports on the monitoring and evaluation of all Gvt projects after feedback from Ministers.

“That hasn’t been happening again,” he says.

Meanwhile, Mliswa says as for the sanctions issue, the process is clear on what needs to happen for their removal. Stop human rights violations, do away with corruption, electoral reforms etc.

He says he believes that these are noble and should be done.

Mliswa adds that it is his hope that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission needs to be empowered and allowed to be professional.

