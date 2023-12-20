Zimbabwean Academic Declares Sovereignty: Introducing the United Republic of Delvin (URD) in the Pacific Ocean

In an unprecedented move, Zimbabwean-born academic Professor Webiston Jokonya has made history by declaring the existence of a new sovereign State thousands of kilometers from Zimbabwe’s rural area of Hurungwe, extending into the Pacific Ocean. Known as the United Republic of Delvin (URD), this new State emerged on Howland Island, a 160-hectare territory located just north of the Equator in the Central Pacific Ocean, approximately 1,700 nautical miles southwest of Honolulu.

The island, once unclaimed and uninhabited, caught the attention of Jokonya, who, at the age of 45, proclaimed himself as the first Prime Minister of URD on September 5. The URD currently boasts a modest population of 36 registered citizens. Jokonya, a highly accomplished academic with multiple PhDs and a visiting professor at various global universities, expressed his dream turned reality during the declaration, inviting investors to contribute to the development of the new nation.

URD is characterized by an equatorial climate, limited rainfall, constant wind, and intense sunshine. While it possesses natural resources such as guano, both terrestrial and aquatic, the island lacks a freshwater source, prompting plans for innovative solutions to address this crucial need. Originally established as a National Wildlife Refuge in 1974, the URD aims to build diplomatic ties with the global community.

Jokonya, who hails from Hurungwe, shared insights into the genesis of URD, revealing that the idea took root during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He conducted extensive research on creating a country and discovered that a nation could be established by permanent residents on an unclaimed land, leading him to identify the uninhabited island now named Delvin.

As the congratulatory messages pour in for the newly formed micro-nation, Jokonya remains optimistic about URD’s economic prospects. Despite challenges, including the United States’ claim to the island, Jokonya plans to relocate to Delvin in January to lead the State. The URD has already garnered interest from investors, and plans are underway to acquire passenger and cargo ships for material transportation.

The initial 36 residents of URD hail from various countries, predominantly in Asia and Europe, marking the beginning of a unique and potentially transformative chapter in the island’s history. As URD takes its place on the world stage, Jokonya envisions a future where the micro-nation becomes a global economic hub.

Building a Nation: Exploring the Emerging Identity of URD with Flags, Passports, Population, and Currency on the Horizon

As of now, there is limited information available about the flag, passports, population, and currency of the United Republic of Delvin (URD), as it is a newly declared micro-nation. Details about these aspects are likely to emerge gradually as the nation develops and establishes its administrative and governmental structures. The initial information provided has focused on the declaration of sovereignty, the island’s location, and the aspirations of Professor Webiston Jokonya, the first Prime Minister of URD. Stay tuned for updates as the micro-nation progresses in its development.