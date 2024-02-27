Categories: Zim Latest

Zim health workers threaten crippling strike over conditions of service

Zimbabwe’s health workers, through their Health Apex Council, have threatened a crippling industrial action from 29 February to 2 March if the Health Service Commission continues to turn blind eye to their grievances over worthless salaries.

In a letter to the commission, the council warns that “health workers as an essential service are incapacitated by the volatile economic environment”.

If the grievances of health professionals are not addressed today or tomorrow, Zimbabwe faces a massive strike, with grave consequences for citizens.

Newshawks

27th February 2024

