The Zimbabwean government is set to summon United States of America, diplomat on allegations of meddling in the country’s domestic affairs.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has said.

“ZIM GOVT TO SUMMON US CHARGE: Today Zimbabwe Govt will summon the US CHARGE for his mission’s act of diplomatic indiscretion over its advertisement which meddles in Zimbabwe’s electoral politics, contrary to Vienna Convention.

“Matters could come to a head, including disallowing American election observer teams,” said Charamba using his Twitter account Toedza Zvimwe.

Apparently, exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has lambasted the US diplomat over the matter:

“Hear hear hear. The @USEmbZim clearly and provocatively crossed the line, and it knew that it was crossing it, to test the political waters to see how deep it could dive into the country’s electoral politics by doing itself what it is already funding local US surrogates to do!”

