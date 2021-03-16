The Zimbabwe Government has given nod to the resumption of all sporting activities in the country, provided there is observance of Covid19 regulations.
Government spokesperson Ndavaningi ‘Nick’ Mangwana made the revelations on Twitter soon after a cabinet meeting Tuesday evening.
“Cabinet agreed that all sporting activities will now resume and observe Standard Operating Procedures,” Mangwana tweeted.
The latest development comes after most sporting activities had taken a Covid19 induced hibernation for close to two years now.
