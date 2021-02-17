MINISTRY OF PRIMARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION

16 FEBRUARY 2021

ADVISORY ON 2021 FORM 1 BOARDING ENROLMENT

It has come to our attention that there is some misunderstanding with regards to Form 1 2021 boarding school enrolment. Heads of schools are advised that as they do their normal enrolment, they must follow the Ministry of Health and Child Care, and World Health Organisation protocols and guidelines on Covid-19.

School Heads are further advised that schools remain closed. Meanwhile, they are encouraged to continue finding ways of reaching learners without face-to- face contact.

