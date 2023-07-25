The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) says fuel prices in the country is now comparable with other countries in the region.

The Authority says it undertook a comparison of fuel prices in the SADC region, adding that the prices below represent the averages for December 2022.

Meanwhile, according to data, Harare consumes 55% of the total fuel sold in Zimbabwe.

The table below shows the percentage sales of petroleum products by geographic region.

Harare dominates regional fuel sales because of the domestic (retail) sector, commercial, and transport.

