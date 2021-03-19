Democratic Party leader Dr Wurayayi Zembe says the recent expulsion of seven members of Parliament from the institution by Speaker Jacob Mudenda on 17 March 2021 at the instigation of a historical political party represented by Benjamin Rukanda provides fresh clear evidence that Zimbabwe does not have a people’s democratic constitution.

FRESH EVIDENCE : ZIMBABWE DOES NOT HAVE A PEOPLE’S CONSTITUTION

The recent expulsion of seven members of Parliament from the institution by Speaker Jacob Mudenda on 17 March 2021 at the instigation of a historical political party represented by Benjamin Rukanda provides fresh clear evidence that Zimbabwe does not have a people’s democratic constitution.

The expulsions were made in terms of Section 129 (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act of 2013.

Members of Parliament were elected by registered voters at the July 20, 2018 harmonised general elections for a 5-year term. Political parties are not registered voters.

They do not have that political power or capacity to vote. They are not persons who can vote or be voted for as candidates to represent the people in Parliament.

They are nothing, therefore, in terms of the principle of electoral voting and the resultant representative parliamentary democracy in national political management and governance systems. Political parties do not appear on the ballot paper as candidates in elections.

Yet, Amendment (No. 20) Act of 2013 document gives, through section 129 (k), the so-called political parties, without defining them and prescribing procedure, power to cause expulsion of elected members from Parliament. Out-voting the people or overthrowing the people’s vote through Parliament.

Surely, a people’s democratic constitution can never give power to political parties to gate-crash and invade their people’s Parliament in order to chase away their people’s elected representatives – thereby creating commotion, chaos and anarchy in the country.

It is a fact that the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act of 2013 is a political parties document which was written by members of three (3) political parties operating as Copac under a Government of National Unity (GNU) from 2009 to 2013.

The document is a political parties governance treaty or a monopolistic political parties governance oligopoly or a political parties governance cartel.

The document is definitely not a national democratic constitution, neither is it a people-driven democratic constitution.

It is an instrument of destabilization in Zimbabwe used to undermine the democratic political will of the people.

The document must go if Zimbabwe is to complete the decolonization process as well as achieve the democratization goal.

Dr. Wurayayi Zembe

DP PRESIDENT