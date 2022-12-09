Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga Sadiqi was granted R150 000 bail at the Randburg Magistrates Court in Johannesburg, South Africa following his arrest on 10 November.

Buyanga (43) was arrested on allegations of kidnapping his son in Harare in 2020, and on charges of contempt of court.

He then appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court where he was remanded in custody to allow South African authorities to verify his identity documents.

That was after it was found that Buyanga’s South African identity documents show he was born in Zimbabwe, yet his Zimbabwean passport says he was born in the United Kingdom.

The immigration charge is also supposed to be heard in court Tuesday next week.

This means that although Buyanga was granted bail, he is still in custody pending the finalisation of the immigration charge that he is facing. -The Herald