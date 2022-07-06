London based Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa is reportedly on the verge of buying DStv Premiership side SuperSport United.

The Pretoria-based side is up for sale and South African publication iDiski Times report that a deal for Masiyiwa to take over is ‘almost complete’.

The deal is however subject to an approval by the South African Premier Soccer League.

SuperSport United is owned by MuitiChoice Group and the pay-television company initially wanted to sell the club’s PSL status but has now decided on a complete takeover by a buyer.

Insiders believe the sale of the club is more to do with cashflow, since MultiChoice is now bankrolling the South African top-flight, the DStv Premiership.

South African journalist Maskepe Matsebane said the Zimbabwean has no plans to rename the club if his takeover bid is successful. However, should the former hierarchy of Wits snatch the deal under his nose, there’s a potential rebrand and relocation on the cards.

Just In!! Zimbabwean billionaire businessman Strive Masiyiwa in an almost complete deal to buy SuperSport United. The deal is now waiting to be approved by the PSL Exco. Meanwhile, this could also see Stan Matthews take over as the permanent CEO of the PSL.

However, on Tuesday, with a brief statement sent to players and staff which was seen by the crew, the club once again dismissed rumours that they are for sale and have threatened legal action to people perpetuating these unfound rumours.