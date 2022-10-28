SOUTH AFRICA-based rising Amapiano DJ, Chiedza “DJ Chichi” Mangena, remains stranded in Nairobi.

Her ordeal started on October 10, and she needs about US$700 to return to her base.

The Zimbabwean DJ is claiming she was dumped by Kenyan promoter, Chris Black, after performing in Nairobi.

She had to foot her own bills and wasn’t paid for her performance.

“I have been here for almost the whole of October, staying at my designer’s place. “My designer bailed me out, but I just want to go home. “She is the one who has been taking care of everything since I arrived here. “I am not paying for anything. “So, now she wants money for accommodation, food and transport that she used during the tour. “I need 85 000 Shillings for everything,” she said.

DJ Chichi travelled to Kenya alone and claims Chris gave her assurances that he had sorted everything.

She said she was picked up by Chris, at the Jomo Kenyata International Airport, and was initially taken to a small apartment.

“I have new management and we kept asking the promoter to furnish us with details, which included accommodation and means of transport, during my stay. “The deal was him paying for accommodation, food and transport, but he left the whole bill on me, and I am trying to clear it so I can get my passport back and go home. “He is hiding here in Nairobi. He is a conman and I’m told that’s what he does to every artist he invites here. “They are holding my passport so I can’t travel. I tried to expose him three times, but to no avail.”

hmetro