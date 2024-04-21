As uncertainty looms over the venue for Zimbabwe’s upcoming home World Cup qualifier against Lesotho, just 43 days away, reports suggest the match will be relocated to South Africa due to lack of suitable stadiums in Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has remained silent on both the match venue and the appointment of the next Warriors coach, much to the frustration of eager fans seeking clarity on their national team’s status.

With the Warriors scheduled to face Lesotho on June 3, and subsequently playing against Bafana Bafana in South Africa seven days later, speculation is rife that the team will establish a temporary base in South Africa.

A source close to ZIFA confirmed that the Lesotho match will “definitely” take place in South Africa, with discussions ongoing regarding the specific city or province.

Meanwhile, ZIFA CEO Yvonne Manwa stated that final arrangements for the Lesotho match venue are still pending.

In accordance with CAF regulations, the host association must confirm the venue within 30 days of the match date. However, Lesotho Football Association officials remain uninformed about the venue, awaiting communication from ZIFA and CAF.

This development marks the second consecutive instance of Zimbabwe playing a home World Cup qualifier away from home, following their match against Nigeria in Rwanda last November.

As preparations for the match continue amid uncertainties, concerns mount over the prolonged vacancy of the Warriors coaching position. Fans criticize the Normalisation Committee’s delay in appointing a substantive coach, urging swift action to ensure adequate preparation for the upcoming crucial fixtures.

Former coach Baltemar Brito’s departure in December last year has left the position vacant, with interim coach Norman Mapeza overseeing recent matches.

With time ticking before the crucial qualifiers, fans and supporters groups call for decisive action from ZIFA to address both the coaching vacancy and the logistical challenges surrounding the home venue.