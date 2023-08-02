The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has started the search for the next Warriors gaffer after they called for applications for the job along with 13 other national team coaching vacancies.

The deadline for applications is the 11th of August 2023.

The country will be participating in the Chan and 2026 World Cup qualifiers before the year end following the lifting of the FIFA suspension on the country.

Zimbabwe had been suspended from international football over alleged government interference in the running of the sport.

“The role represents a key position in the Zimbabwe National Team set up in the cycle 2023-2028. The coach will be the Head Coach for the senior men national team and oversee the developmental sides’ pathways U23, U20 and U17 for both men and women.

“With his technical team, he will lead the program and preparations of the teams for the 2023 CHAN Qualifiers.

“Cosafa Tournaments, Olympics qualifiers, 2025 Africa Cup qualifiers and the 2026 FIFA World cup USA,” Zifa said about the Warriors coaching job.

ZIFA is also looking to fill the position for Mighty Warriors head coach position as well as that of the Under-20 and Under 17 along with relevant assistant coaches.

For men teams ZIFA has called for applications for the Under-23, Under- 20 and Under-17 coach and assistant coach jobs.