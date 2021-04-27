The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged members of the public to ensure that mentally challenged persons in their custody are taken for treatment and ensure that they take their medication regularly.

This follows a police statement that on 25 April 2021, an elderly couple was fatally assaulted by their grandson who is suspected to be mentally challenged at Musetshwa Village, Zhombe.

“On 25/04/21, an elderly couple was fatally assaulted by their grandson who is suspected to be mentally challenged at Musetshwa Village, Zhombe. Investigations are underway,” said the police.

Meanwhile, details filtering through are that the man, Ambrose Ncube was a councillor from the Zibagwe Rural District Council, Ward 8.

Apparently, his wife, Thandi Khumalo (68) also died after she was attacked as she tried to intervene.

-Zwnews