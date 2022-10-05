The Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) is investigating an armed robbery case which occurred at the 21km peg along Bulawayo-How Mine Road on 04/10/2022 at around 0730 hours

A security company which was conducting a cash-in-transit involving gold from How Mine was attacked by thirteen criminals who were using three cars, a Nissan NP300 registration number HR30XJGP, Toyota Hilux GD6, and a Nissan March.

The suspects disarmed the security guards and stole four firearms (two 303 rifles and two pistols) and 11,9kgs of gold. More information will be released as investigations unfold.