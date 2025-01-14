A 103-years-old granny Loice Madzirerusa from Batsira Village in Marange was struck by dead by lightning recently as she was picking up metal cups and dishes in her thatched house.

Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident to The Mirror.

In 2023, 16 women were left with burns after a lightning bolt struck Scotfield Farm in Trelawney in Zvimba District.

In the same year, a herd of about 20 cattle was struck by a bolt of lightning.

Zimbabwe is one of the world’s most lightning-prone countries and according to research.

The country is the holder of a world record in lightning-related fatalities, as lightning strikes kill up to 100 people, mostly rural children, during the rainy season.

Zwnews