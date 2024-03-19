CHIVI: CCC councillor assaulted by FAZ members at school meeting in front of children

file image

In a concerning incident of political violence, members of Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), a Zanu PF affiliate led by Kudzai Chidewe, have reportedly assaulted Tawedzerwa Runyowa, the sole CCC councillor representing Chivi District. The assault took place in front of parents and school children, marking a distressing escalation in the region’s political tensions.

FAZ, known for its history of violence and interference in the 2023 elections, allegedly targeted Runyowa to prevent him from attending a school meeting at Madyangove Primary. The incident has been officially reported at the Chivi Police station under RRB number 5770498.

When approached for comment, Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa stated he was not aware of the case, indicating potential complexities surrounding the investigation.

Narrating the ordeal The Mirror, Runyowa recounted his encounter with Kudzai Chidewu and two accomplices at the school premises last week. “I was attending a meeting at Madyangove Primary when Kudzai Chidewu and his colleagues approached me. Kudzai is well known in the Growth Point,” he explained.

Describing the assault, Runyowa stated, “They dragged me into a bush and accused me of causing trouble for people and the ruling party. They assaulted me with open hands and were later restrained by onlookers.”

The attack occurred in plain view of parents and Runyowa’s own children, who are enrolled at Madyangove Primary. Despite his status as a councillor and a parent with children attending the school, he was forcefully barred from participating in the meeting.

Runyowa holds the distinction of being the sole elected opposition candidate in Chivi District. In the 2023 elections, he contested against Zanu PF candidate and local businessman Stoneshed Chikambure, highlighting the significance of his representation within the region.

The incident underscores the urgent need for authorities to address political violence and uphold the principles of democratic participation, ensuring the safety and rights of all individuals involved in the political process.

Mirror