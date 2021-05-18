The country’s power utility, the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has issued a warning of a nationwide power interruption of the prepaid electricity vending system.

According to the utility, the power interruption will be experienced from May the 20th to May 21st, 2021 to pave way for routine maintenance of the system.

In a statement, ZESA through its subsidiary, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said:

“The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to advise its valued customers that there will be an interruption of the prepaid Electricity Vending system on Thursday, May 20 2021 at 10:30pm to May 21 2021 at 06:00hrs to facilitate for routine maintenance of the system to ensure continued efficient Service delivery.

“Customers on the prepaid channel are urged to ensure that they purchase enough power to avoid running out of credit during the maintaining period.”

