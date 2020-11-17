The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority has explained the depressed power supply experienced in most parts of the country today.

In a statement to it’s customers, the power utility said there is limited power supply in the national electricity grid due to technical faults at Hwange and Kariba South Power Station.

ZESA also said the depressed power supply situation has also been compounded by the unavailability of normal import levels due to supply constraints in the region, adding that restoration of service to optimum levels is currently underway.

Part of the statement reads:

ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that there is limited power supply in the national electricity grid due to technical faults at Hwange and Kariba South Power Station.

The depressed power supply situation has also been compounded by the unavailability of normal import levels due to supply constraints in the region.

Restoration of service to optimum levels is currently underway and customers are advised to use the available power very sparingly, especially during the morning peak periods of 0500hrs to 1000hrs and evening peak periods of 1700hrs to 2100hrs.

Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

105878

0

0

cookie-check

ZESA explains depressed power supply countrywide

no