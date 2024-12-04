While state power utility Zesa chairman Sydney Gata says the current rolling electricity shortages – load-shedding – will be a thing of the past soon if the country completes 18 projects worth billions in the pipeline which will generate 4000MW, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube has painted a different and gloomy picture of the situation.

Speaking on Monday at the official launch by President Emmerson Mnangagwa of a 720MW thermal power project and a 200MW solar initiative in rural Hwange as part of solutions to Zimbabwe’s crippling load-shedding regime, Gata declared load-shedding will be resolved.

“Muviri wangu wese unochema maronda ekutukwa nenhau ye load shedding. Haaa varume ndasakara (My body is sore with a lot of scars of being insulted over load-shedding. Gentlemen I’m torn,” said Gata.

“Today I can stand before the nation and say this project will mark the end of loadshedding.

“This is one out of 18 projects being spearheaded by companies in mining, industry and commerce whom we invited after the Kariba disaster.

“I am tired of being insulted for these power cuts.”

However, in his budget last week Ncube said the situation is dire and will persist until 2030.

“Despite the recent achievements in expanding domestic electricity generation, the country’s electricity sector still faces power supply deficits, as installed capacity is still insufficient to meet local demand, resulting in significant load shedding.

The situation continues to weigh down on production and the competitiveness of the economy.

Energy demand from industry and the country’s thrust to end

energy poverty in all communities is expected to increase electricity demand substantially in the medium term. This requires huge investments in the sector by all the relevant stakeholders.

During 2025, power generation is projected to increase by

10.6%, reaching 10 000GW against projected demand of

19 000GW.

This power generation growth will be anchored by expected reliable performance of Hwange Units 7 and 8, as well as expected additional output from renewable energy by

Independent Power Producers.

Despite this substantial growth in electricity generation, a

significant power deficit is expected to persist in the mediumterm

to 2030.”

Newshawks