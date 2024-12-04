Motorists have been urged to exercise caution when traveling along Shurugwi-Boterekwa road which is on the verge of collapsing.

Some sections of the road have dangerous holes which could see the road caving in.

In some instances illegal mining activities have threatened infrastructure such as buildings and roads.

The Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights recently pleaded with environmental authorities to ensure that artisanal miners rehabilitate land after engaging in mining activities to prevent damage to key infrastructure such as roads and railway lines.

This comes after some artisanal miners dug a tunnel at the 8km peg along the Bulawayo – Gwanda road.

Some schools in Kadoma and Kwekwe have already been abandoned due to unsafe conditions caused by unregulated mining. Now, the crisis has escalated to a critical point, endangering vital transportation networks and posing a risk to the entire nation.

The government expressed profound shock as illegal gold miners dug a massive four-meter tunnel beneath a section of the Gwanda-Beitbridge Road.

This act of vandalism against national infrastructure has raised serious concerns. The tunnel’s discovery at the 144.7km peg between Gwanda and Collen Bawn highlights the perilous extent of this illegal activity.

Zwnews/ image- Crime Watch Zimbabwe