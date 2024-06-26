The Zimbabwe Energy and Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has launched a comprehensive training program for retail service stations aimed at enhancing safety and efficiency at the forecourt.

The Authority introduced this specialized training program for fuel attendants, dealers, site managers, and supervisors.

This initiative is aimed at ensuring compliance with industry standards, foster a culture of safety, and promote efficient operations at retail service stations.

Through this training, participants will gain valuable knowledge and skills on:

Compliance with ZWS 970-2020 and ZWS 913 Part 2: 2020 standards:

Forecourt operations and emergency procedures- Hazardous zones and auxiliary equipment management- Basic civil works and maintenance.

Zwnews