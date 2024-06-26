President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has warned social media influencers against being irresponsible in what they produce and share online.

“Our content producers and social media influencers are challenged to be responsible with regards to the material

and messaging they produce,” he said.

He made these remarks in his keynote address as the nation joins the world in commemorating the UN day against Drug Abuse.

He took the opportunity to launch the Zimbabwe Muilti-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse plan.

He said the country’s security agencies will remain on high alert.

“Those found distributing drugs & illicit

substances will face the full wrath of the law. Communities should shun individuals who are distributing drugs and share intelligence information with law enforcement agencies.

“It also has far-reaching consequences on drug users such as poor health aftermaths, social and economic problems, as well as psychosocial effects, among a range of negative outcomes,” he said.